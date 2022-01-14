Gipson leads Tarleton State against Grand Canyon after 23-point outing

Tarleton State Texans (8-10, 3-2 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-2, 4-0 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tarleton State Texans (8-10, 3-2 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-2, 4-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Montre’ Gipson scored 23 points in Tarleton State’s 73-57 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Antelopes have gone 9-1 in home games. Grand Canyon is the top team in the WAC shooting 37.2% from downtown, led by Aidan Igiehon shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Texans are 3-2 in conference games. Tarleton State ranks sixth in the WAC giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Antelopes and Texans square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jovan Blacksher Jr. is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 16.9 points, 4.2 assists and two steals. Holland Woods is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Tahj Small is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, while averaging 14.7 points and 5.4 rebounds. Gipson is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 65.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.