Gilyard ties career-high 31 to lead Richmond over Fordham

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 10:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob Gilyard matched his career high with a season-high 31 points and Richmond beat Fordham 83-70 on Tuesday night.

Nathan Cayo added 13 points, Grant Golden scored 11 and Andre Gustavson had 11 points and seven rebounds for Richmond (11-7, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference) the Spiders who forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

Darius Quisenberry had 23 points and eight assists for the Rams (9-7, 2-2). Kyle Rose scored 16 and Antrell Charlton 13.

___

___

