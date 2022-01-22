CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Gilyard II leads Kansas…

Gilyard II leads Kansas City past North Dakota 79-74

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 11:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evan Gilyard II had 30 points as Kansas City edged past North Dakota 79-74 on Saturday night.

Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds for Kansas City (10-8, 4-3 Summit League). Arkel Lamar added 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Anderson Kopp had 10 points and six rebounds.

Ethan Igbanugo had 18 points for the Fighting Hawks (4-16, 0-7), whose losing streak reached eight games. Paul Bruns added 16 points and eight rebounds. Brian Matthews had 16 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Task force tells agencies how to handle court injunction on vaccine mandate

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

IRS takes steps to avoid tax return processing delays as filing season starts

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up