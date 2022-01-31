CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Gilyard II carries Kansas…

Gilyard II carries Kansas City over W. Illinois 83-75

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 9:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Evan Gilyard II had a career-high 33 points as Kansas City beat Western Illinois 83-75 on Monday night.

Gilyard II made 6 of 7 3-pointers.

Caden Boser had 14 points for Kansas City (13-9, 6-4 Summit League). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Will Carius had 18 points for the Leathernecks (13-9, 4-6). Luka Barisic added 17 points. Colton Sandage had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Will making sexual harassment an explicit crime help the military crack down? Experts say maybe

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up