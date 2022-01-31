Gilyard II carries Kansas City over W. Illinois 83-75

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Evan Gilyard II had a career-high 33 points as Kansas City beat Western Illinois 83-75 on…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Evan Gilyard II had a career-high 33 points as Kansas City beat Western Illinois 83-75 on Monday night.

Gilyard II made 6 of 7 3-pointers.

Caden Boser had 14 points for Kansas City (13-9, 6-4 Summit League). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Will Carius had 18 points for the Leathernecks (13-9, 4-6). Luka Barisic added 17 points. Colton Sandage had 15 points.

