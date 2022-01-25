CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Gillespie leads No. 14 Villanova against DePaul after 28-point game

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 7:42 PM

DePaul Blue Demons (10-10, 1-7 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (14-5, 7-2 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Villanova -16; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Villanova hosts the DePaul Blue Demons after Collin Gillespie scored 28 points in Villanova’s 85-74 win over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Wildcats are 6-1 on their home court. Villanova ranks third in the Big East shooting 35.8% from downtown, led by Eric Dixon shooting 53.3% from 3-point range.

The Blue Demons are 1-7 in Big East play. DePaul scores 68.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big East play. The Wildcats won the last matchup 79-64 on Jan. 8. Gillespie scored 28 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is shooting 46.0% and averaging 17.3 points for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Javon Freeman-Liberty is shooting 44.3% and averaging 19.9 points for the Blue Demons. Jalen Terry is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

