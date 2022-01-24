CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
Gillespie leads No. 11 Villanova against DePaul after 28-point showing

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 1:42 AM

DePaul Blue Demons (10-10, 1-7 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (14-5, 7-2 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Villanova hosts the DePaul Blue Demons after Collin Gillespie scored 28 points in Villanova’s 85-74 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Wildcats have gone 6-1 in home games. Villanova is eighth in the Big East with 12.7 assists per game led by Gillespie averaging 3.2.

The Blue Demons are 1-7 against Big East opponents. DePaul has a 4-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 79-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Gillespie led the Wildcats with 28 points, and Javon Freeman-Liberty led the Blue Demons with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is averaging 17.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 10.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the past 10 games for Villanova.

Freeman-Liberty is averaging 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Blue Demons. David Jones is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

