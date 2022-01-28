Gillespie and the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats host conference foe Saint John’s (NY)

Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (12-7, 3-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (15-5, 8-2 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday,…

Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (12-7, 3-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (15-5, 8-2 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Julian Champagnie and the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm visit Collin Gillespie and the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats in Big East action.

The Wildcats have gone 7-1 at home. Villanova is the leader in the Big East in team defense, giving up 60.0 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Red Storm are 3-4 in Big East play. Saint John’s (NY) is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Samuels is averaging 10.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Gillespie is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Champagnie is averaging 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and two steals for the Red Storm. Posh Alexander is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 10.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.