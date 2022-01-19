Gibson leads Towson against Charleston (SC) after 22-point outing

Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-6, 1-2 CAA) at Towson Tigers (13-5, 4-1 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-6, 1-2 CAA) at Towson Tigers (13-5, 4-1 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson faces the Charleston (SC) Cougars after James Gibson scored 22 points in Towson’s 91-69 win over the William & Mary Tribe.

The Tigers have gone 6-1 in home games. Towson averages 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Cougars are 1-2 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) is the CAA leader with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Dimitrius Underwood averaging 4.7.

The Tigers and Cougars square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Holden is averaging 14.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Gibson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

Underwood is averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.