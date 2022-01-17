CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Gibbs leads Jacksonville State against Central Arkansas after 21-point game

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 2:02 AM

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-6, 3-0 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-11, 3-1 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears after Jalen Gibbs scored 21 points in Jacksonville State’s 76-65 win against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Sugar Bears have gone 5-0 in home games. Central Arkansas averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Gamecocks have gone 3-0 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Sugar Bears and Gamecocks square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darious Hall is averaging 13.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Camren Hunter is averaging 12.9 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Brandon Huffman is averaging 9.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Gibbs is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

