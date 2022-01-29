Georgia visits Vanderbilt following Pippen’s 24-point game

Georgia Bulldogs (6-14, 1-6 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9, 2-5 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Georgia Bulldogs (6-14, 1-6 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9, 2-5 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vanderbilt -9.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts the Georgia Bulldogs after Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s 70-61 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Commodores have gone 6-6 in home games. Vanderbilt is fifth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 64.1 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 1-6 in SEC play. Georgia is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Commodores won the last meeting 73-66 on Jan. 15. Jordan Wright scored 20 points points to help lead the Commodores to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Stute averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Pippen is shooting 42.2% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

Noah Baumann is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.8 points. Kario Oquendo is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

