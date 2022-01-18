Georgia Tech plays Wake Forest after Usher’s 22-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-4, 4-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-9, 1-5 ACC) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-4, 4-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-9, 1-5 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech takes on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Jordan Usher scored 22 points in Georgia Tech’s 88-65 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-5 on their home court. Georgia Tech allows 69.8 points and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Demon Deacons are 4-3 in ACC play. Wake Forest is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Yellow Jackets and Demon Deacons meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Usher is averaging 15.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Michael Devoe is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Alondes Williams is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Isaiah Mucius is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

