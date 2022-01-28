CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Georgia Tech faces conference foe Miami

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

Miami Hurricanes (15-5, 7-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-10, 2-6 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami faces Georgia Tech in ACC action Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets are 7-6 in home games. Georgia Tech scores 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Hurricanes are 7-2 in ACC play. Miami is 5-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Yellow Jackets and Hurricanes square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Devoe is averaging 18.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Charlie Moore is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 12.5 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals. Kameron McGusty is shooting 48.4% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

