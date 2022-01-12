Georgia State visits South Alabama on 4-game road skid

Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (10-5, 0-2 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (10-5, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Alabama -2.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits South Alabama looking to break its four-game road losing streak.

The Jaguars are 7-1 on their home court. South Alabama ranks ninth in the Sun Belt shooting 31.6% from deep, led by Tyrell Jones shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Panthers have gone 0-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles Manning Jr. is averaging 17.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Jaguars. Jay Jay Chandler is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Corey Allen is averaging 15.8 points, 3.4 assists and two steals for the Panthers. Kane Williams is averaging 10.1 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.