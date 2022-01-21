CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Georgia State Panthers face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on 4-game losing streak

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-8, 2-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (6-8, 0-3 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State enters the matchup against Coastal Carolina as losers of four games in a row.

The Panthers have gone 4-2 at home. Georgia State is sixth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 33.6 rebounds. Jalen Thomas leads the Panthers with 6.8 boards.

The Chanticleers have gone 2-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina is sixth in the Sun Belt giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

The Panthers and Chanticleers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Allen is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Panthers. Kane Williams is averaging 8.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 31.0% over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Vince Cole is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, while averaging 14.6 points. Essam Mostafa is averaging 14.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

