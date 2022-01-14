WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Sunday evening | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
Georgia Southern visits South Alabama after Manning’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 2:22 AM

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-6, 1-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (11-5, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts the Georgia Southern Eagles after Charles Manning Jr. scored 20 points in South Alabama’s 74-65 win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Jaguars have gone 8-1 at home. South Alabama averages 75 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 1-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is sixth in the Sun Belt with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Andrei Savrasov averaging 4.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manning is averaging 17.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Jaguars. Jay Jay Chandler is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Elijah McCadden is averaging 11.9 points for the Eagles. Kamari Brown is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

