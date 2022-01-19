CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Georgia Southern hosts Coastal Carolina following Cole’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 1:42 AM

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-8, 1-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (8-7, 1-3 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits the Georgia Southern Eagles after Vince Cole scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 84-76 overtime loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Eagles have gone 5-0 in home games. Georgia Southern is seventh in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 33.4 rebounds. Andrei Savrasov leads the Eagles with 6.1 boards.

The Chanticleers are 1-4 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina ranks fourth in the Sun Belt shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah McCadden is averaging 12.5 points for the Eagles. Kamari Brown is averaging 10.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Essam Mostafa is shooting 53.5% and averaging 15.5 points for the Chanticleers. Cole is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

