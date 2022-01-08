CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Georgia Southern defeats Texas-Arlington 74-73 in OT

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 6:06 PM

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Kamari Brown had 16 points as Georgia Southern edged past Texas-Arlington 74-73 in overtime on Saturday.

Tre Cobbs scored six of his 10 points in the extra period, including the game-winner with 10 seconds remaining. The Mavericks missed the final two shots to end the game.

Javon Levi’s 3-pointer for Texas-Arlington at the end of regulation forced overtime tied at 75.

Gedi Juozapaitis added 15 points for Georgia Southern (8-6, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Andrei Savrasov had 13 points.

David Azore tied a career high with 33 points and had nine rebounds for the Mavericks (7-8, 3-1), whose four-game win streak was broken. Nicolas Elame added 13 points. Patrick Mwamba had eight rebounds. Levi had a career-high 12 rebounds plus nine points.

