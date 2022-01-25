CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
Georgia hosts Alabama after Bridges’ 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 7:42 PM

Alabama Crimson Tide (13-6, 4-3 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-14, 0-6 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia -14.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts the Alabama Crimson Tide after Braelen Bridges scored 20 points in Georgia’s 83-66 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs are 5-7 on their home court. Georgia has a 2-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Crimson Tide are 4-3 against SEC opponents. Alabama is seventh in the SEC with 14.2 assists per game led by Jahvon Quinerly averaging 4.3.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide face off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kario Oquendo is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Noah Baumann is averaging 8.9 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Quinerly is averaging 14.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Crimson Tide. Jaden Shackelford is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 71.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

