Georgetown visits Butler, aims to end road slide

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

Georgetown Hoyas (6-11, 0-6 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (10-10, 3-6 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown will attempt to break its five-game road losing streak when the Hoyas face Butler.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-4 in home games. Butler is ninth in the Big East with 11.3 assists per game led by Aaron Thompson averaging 3.5.

The Hoyas are 0-6 in Big East play. Georgetown is 4-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big East play. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 72-58 on Jan. 14. Jair Bolden scored 23 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris is scoring 10.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Bryce Golden is averaging 6.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the past 10 games for Butler.

Kaiden Rice averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Aminu Mohammed is shooting 39.8% and averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 25.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

