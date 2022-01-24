Georgetown faces No. 25 UConn after Holloway’s 25-point showing

Georgetown Hoyas (6-10, 0-5 Big East) at UConn Huskies (13-4, 4-2 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgetown Hoyas (6-10, 0-5 Big East) at UConn Huskies (13-4, 4-2 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on the No. 25 UConn Huskies after Collin Holloway scored 25 points in Georgetown’s 85-74 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Huskies have gone 8-1 at home. UConn is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hoyas are 0-5 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Huskies and Hoyas match up Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: R.J. Cole is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Tyler Polley is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

Dante Harris is averaging 11.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hoyas. Aminu Mohammed is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

