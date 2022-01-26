George Washington visits Saint Louis after Jimerson’s 31-point game

George Washington Colonials (6-11, 2-3 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (12-6, 3-2 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

George Washington Colonials (6-11, 2-3 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (12-6, 3-2 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -15.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays the George Washington Colonials after Gibson Jimerson scored 31 points in Saint Louis’ 90-59 win against the UMass Minutemen.

The Billikens have gone 9-3 in home games. Saint Louis is the A-10 leader with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Francis Okoro averaging 7.5.

The Colonials are 2-3 in conference matchups. George Washington is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Billikens and Colonials match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okoro is averaging 8.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Billikens. Jimerson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

James Bishop is shooting 39.1% and averaging 15.5 points for the Colonials. Joe Bamisile is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.