George Washington takes on Fordham after Bishop’s 30-point outing

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 2:02 AM

Fordham Rams (9-9, 2-4 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (6-12, 2-4 A-10)

Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -1; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays the Fordham Rams after James Bishop scored 30 points in George Washington’s 80-67 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Colonials have gone 4-3 at home. George Washington is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rams are 2-4 in A-10 play. Fordham has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonials and Rams match up Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayon Freeman is averaging 8.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Colonials. Bishop is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Darius Quisenberry is averaging 18 points for the Rams. Chuba Ohams is averaging 10.2 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

