George Washington plays Rhode Island after Bamisile’s 22-point outing

George Washington Colonials (5-11, 1-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-4, 3-1 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington faces the Rhode Island Rams after Joe Bamisile scored 22 points in George Washington’s 72-61 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Rams are 8-0 on their home court. Rhode Island ranks fifth in the A-10 with 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Makhel Mitchell averaging 7.3.

The Colonials are 1-3 in A-10 play. George Washington is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rams and Colonials meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 12.4 points and 3.1 blocks for the Rams. Jeremy Sheppard is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

James Bishop is averaging 15.6 points for the Colonials. Bamisile is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Colonials: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

