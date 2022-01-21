CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » George Washington plays Rhode…

George Washington plays Rhode Island after Bamisile’s 22-point outing

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

George Washington Colonials (5-11, 1-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-4, 3-1 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington faces the Rhode Island Rams after Joe Bamisile scored 22 points in George Washington’s 72-61 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Rams are 8-0 on their home court. Rhode Island ranks fifth in the A-10 with 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Makhel Mitchell averaging 7.3.

The Colonials are 1-3 in A-10 play. George Washington is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rams and Colonials meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 12.4 points and 3.1 blocks for the Rams. Jeremy Sheppard is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

James Bishop is averaging 15.6 points for the Colonials. Bamisile is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Colonials: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

Agencies need to work smarter, not harder to close cyber vulnerabilities

SSA reaches deal to resume some in-person disability claims hearings starting in May

Three perspectives on network modernization: 'fail fast, fail small, and succeed'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up