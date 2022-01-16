George Washington hosts conference rival George Mason

George Mason Patriots (7-6) at George Washington Colonials (4-10, 0-2 A-10) Washington; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Josh Oduro…

George Mason Patriots (7-6) at George Washington Colonials (4-10, 0-2 A-10)

Washington; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Oduro and the George Mason Patriots take on James Bishop and the George Washington Colonials in A-10 action.

The Colonials are 3-3 in home games. George Washington has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Patriots are 2-4 in road games. George Mason has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Colonials and Patriots meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bishop is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 15.6 points. Joe Bamisile is shooting 48.2% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for George Washington.

Oduro is averaging 17 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Patriots. D’Shawn Schwartz is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Patriots: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.