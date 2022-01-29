CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » George Mason visits UMass…

George Mason visits UMass following Kelly’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 3:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

George Mason Patriots (10-7, 3-1 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (9-10, 2-5 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on the George Mason Patriots after Rich Kelly scored 21 points in UMass’ 77-71 win over the La Salle Explorers.

The Minutemen are 7-2 on their home court. UMass has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Patriots have gone 3-1 against A-10 opponents. George Mason ranks eighth in the A-10 with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Davonte Gaines averaging 8.2.

The Minutemen and Patriots face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Fernandes is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Minutemen. Kelly is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

D’Shawn Schwartz is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 15.8 points. Josh Oduro is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Patriots: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up