George Mason visits UMass following Kelly’s 21-point game

George Mason Patriots (10-7, 3-1 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (9-10, 2-5 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (10-7, 3-1 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (9-10, 2-5 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on the George Mason Patriots after Rich Kelly scored 21 points in UMass’ 77-71 win over the La Salle Explorers.

The Minutemen are 7-2 on their home court. UMass has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Patriots have gone 3-1 against A-10 opponents. George Mason ranks eighth in the A-10 with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Davonte Gaines averaging 8.2.

The Minutemen and Patriots face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Fernandes is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Minutemen. Kelly is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

D’Shawn Schwartz is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 15.8 points. Josh Oduro is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Patriots: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.