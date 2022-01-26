George Mason plays Saint Bonaventure following Oduro’s 31-point performance

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-4, 3-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (9-7, 2-1 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-4, 3-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (9-7, 2-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -3; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Josh Oduro scored 31 points in George Mason’s 77-71 win over the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Patriots are 7-1 in home games. George Mason has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bonnies are 3-1 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure is sixth in the A-10 allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oduro is averaging 17.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Patriots. D’Shawn Schwartz is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Kyle Lofton is averaging 11.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Bonnies. Jalen Adaway is averaging 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

