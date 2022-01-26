CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » George Mason plays Saint…

George Mason plays Saint Bonaventure following Oduro’s 31-point performance

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (11-4, 3-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (9-7, 2-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -3; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Josh Oduro scored 31 points in George Mason’s 77-71 win over the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Patriots are 7-1 in home games. George Mason has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bonnies are 3-1 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure is sixth in the A-10 allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oduro is averaging 17.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Patriots. D’Shawn Schwartz is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Kyle Lofton is averaging 11.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Bonnies. Jalen Adaway is averaging 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

OPM, Commerce to hold DEIA roundtable on equitable hiring

DISA makes $7M award to start proving out DoD zero trust strategy

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up