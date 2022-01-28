CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips for N95 masks | Prince William Co. libraries offer COVID tests | Omicron deaths exceed Delta wave | Latest COVID data
Gates leads Holy Cross over Lehigh 67-65

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 8:31 PM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Gerrale Gates recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds to carry Holy Cross to a 67-65 win over Lehigh on Friday night.

Kyrell Luc had 16 points and six rebounds for Holy Cross (4-15, 2-5 Patriot League). Louth-M Coulibaly added eight rebounds. Caleb Kenney had nine rebounds and four blocks.

Luc made two free throws with 15 seconds left for a 66-60 lead.

Jeameril Wilson had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (8-14, 6-4). Keith Higgins Jr added 13 points and Tyler Whitney-Sidney had 11 points.

The Crusaders evened the season series against the Mountain Hawks. Lehigh defeated Holy Cross 77-69 on Jan. 10.

