Gates leads Holy Cross over Lafayette 79-74

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 9:39 PM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Gerrale Gates had 27 points plus 14 rebounds as Holy Cross broke its eight-game losing streak, edging past Lafayette 79-74 on Friday night.

Bo Montgomery added 21 points and six rebounds for the Crusaders.

Judson Martindale had 10 points for Holy Cross (3-12, 1-2 Patriot League).

Tyrone Perry had 18 points for the Leopards (3-9, 0-1). Neal Quinn added 16 points and eight rebounds. Leo O’Boyle had 11 points.

