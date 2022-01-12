Gates leads Holy Cross against American after 21-point outing

American Eagles (4-10, 0-2 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (3-13, 1-3 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

American Eagles (4-10, 0-2 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (3-13, 1-3 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts the American Eagles after Gerrale Gates scored 21 points in Holy Cross’ 77-69 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Crusaders have gone 3-3 at home. Holy Cross has a 2-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 0-2 against Patriot opponents. American has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crusaders and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gates is shooting 44.5% and averaging 13.9 points for the Crusaders. Kyrell Luc is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Stacy Beckton Jr. is scoring 12.2 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Eagles. Matt Rogers is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 1-9, averaging 63.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.