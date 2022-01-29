CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Garvin, Dean send Hampton past Charleston Southern 78-74

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 10:45 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Najee Garvin tossed in a season-high 28 points and Russell Dean scored 22 to propel Hampton to a 78-74 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Garvin sank four 3-pointers and Dean added six rebounds and six assists for the Pirates (6-12, 2-5 Big South Conference). DeAngelo Epps pitched in with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Cheikh Faye had career highs of 30 points and 13 rebounds for the Buccaneers (4-16, 1-7). Deontaye Buskey had 14 points. Taje’ Kelly had 12 points off the bench and reserve Ja’Quavian Florence scored 11 with six boards.

