Gardner-Webb visits UNC Asheville following Pember’s 41-point outing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-10, 3-3 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-8, 3-3 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Asheville -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville plays the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Drew Pember scored 41 points in UNC Asheville’s 78-74 overtime win against the Radford Highlanders.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-3 in home games. UNC Asheville ranks ninth in the Big South in rebounding averaging 30.2 rebounds. Pember leads the Bulldogs with 6.4 boards.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-3 in Big South play. Gardner-Webb has a 3-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Bulldogs and Runnin’ Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pember is averaging 15 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

D’Maurian Williams averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Lance Terry is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

