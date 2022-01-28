Gardner-Webb plays Radford after Williams’ 21-point performance

Radford Highlanders (6-13, 2-5 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-10, 4-3 Big South) Bandung, East Java; Saturday, 4:30 p.m.…

Radford Highlanders (6-13, 2-5 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-10, 4-3 Big South)

Bandung, East Java; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb faces the Radford Highlanders after D’Maurian Williams scored 21 points in Gardner-Webb’s 61-55 win over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 7-2 at home. Gardner-Webb has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Highlanders are 2-5 in Big South play. Radford gives up 69.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Highlanders face off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lance Terry is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

Rashun Williams is scoring 9.3 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Highlanders. Bryan Hart is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.