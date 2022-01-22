CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Gambrell, Jr. lifts Prairie View past Alabama St. 70-67

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 9:27 PM

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr. had a career-high 26 points and his 3-pointer with three seconds left lifted Prairie View past Alabama State 70-67 on Saturday.

Markedric Bell had 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Prairie View (3-12, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jawaun Daniels added 10 points and six rebounds. D’Rell Roberts had seven rebounds.

Isaiah Range had 15 points and six rebounds for the Hornets (5-14, 3-3). Trace Young added 13 points. Jordan O’Neal had 11 points.

