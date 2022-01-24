CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
Gabbidon leads Yale against Columbia after 21-point showing

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 1:42 AM

Columbia Lions (4-12, 1-3 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (8-9, 2-1 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts the Columbia Lions after Jalen Gabbidon scored 21 points in Yale’s 76-68 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 in home games. Yale averages 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Lions are 1-3 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Patrick Harding averaging 8.1.

The Bulldogs and Lions face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azar Swain is shooting 39.2% and averaging 18.7 points for the Bulldogs. Gabbidon is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 12.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Lions. Liam Murphy is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

