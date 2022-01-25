Furman hosts VMI after Huff’s 23-point outing

VMI Keydets (11-9, 4-4 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (14-7, 6-2 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VMI Keydets (11-9, 4-4 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (14-7, 6-2 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits the Furman Paladins after Honor Huff scored 23 points in VMI’s 78-74 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Paladins are 9-1 on their home court. Furman averages 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Keydets are 4-4 in conference play. VMI ranks third in the SoCon with 17.0 assists per game led by Trey Bonham averaging 3.8.

The teams play for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Keydets won the last matchup 76-67 on Jan. 1. Jake Stephens scored 23 points to help lead the Keydets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Hunter is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 14.9 points and 3.3 assists. Mike Bothwell is averaging 12.6 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Furman.

Kamdyn Curfman averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Stephens is shooting 53.5% and averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Keydets: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

