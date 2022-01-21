Funk leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against VCU after 22-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-8, 2-3 A-10) at VCU Rams (10-6, 3-2 A-10) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-8, 2-3 A-10) at VCU Rams (10-6, 3-2 A-10)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits the VCU Rams after Taylor Funk scored 22 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 72-61 victory over the George Washington Colonials.

The Rams have gone 5-3 in home games. VCU ranks seventh in the A-10 with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by KeShawn Curry averaging 5.1.

The Hawks are 2-3 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is fifth in the A-10 with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ejike Obinna averaging 2.6.

The Rams and Hawks meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Williams is scoring 11.6 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Rams. Jayden Nunn is averaging 6.6 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

Jordan Hall is averaging 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Hawks. Obinna is averaging 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 61.1% over the past 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

