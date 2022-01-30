CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Funk leads Bucknell over Loyola (Md.) 82-80 in OT

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 9:18 PM

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Funk had 34 points as Bucknell narrowly beat Loyola (Md.) 82-80 in overtime on Sunday night.

Xander Rice had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Bucknell (5-17, 2-8 Patriot League), which snapped its four-game home losing streak.

Elvin Edmonds IV made a layup to give the Bison the lead for good and spark a 9-3 spurt — capped by four straight free throws by Rice — that made it 82-77 with 2 seconds to play.

Loyola’s Cam Spence made 1-of-2 free throws with 5.6 seconds left in regulation to make it 70-all and Rice missed a potential winning 3-point shot at the buzzer.

Jaylin Andrews had 19 points for the Greyhounds (12-9, 6-4). Milos Ilic added 17 points. Golden Dike had 15 points.

The Bison evened the season series against the Greyhounds. Loyola (Md.) defeated Bucknell 71-67 on Jan. 10.

