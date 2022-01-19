CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Funk carries Saint Joseph’s over George Washington 72-61

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 9:33 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taylor Funk had 22 points and 10 rebounds as Saint Joseph’s defeated George Washington 72-61 on Wednesday night.

Erik Reynolds II had 19 points for Saint Joseph’s (8-8, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ejike Obinna added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Cameron Brown had six rebounds.

Jordan Hall, whose 16 points per game heading into the contest led the Hawks, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

Joe Bamisile had 22 points for the Colonials (5-11, 1-3). Brayon Freeman added 13 points. Hunter Dean had 11 rebounds and five blocks.

James Bishop, whose 16 points per game coming into the matchup led the Colonials, was held to 8 points (3 of 11).

