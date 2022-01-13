Fresno State visits UNLV after Robinson’s 31-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-4, 1-1 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (9-6, 1-1 MWC) Las Vegas; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-4, 1-1 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (9-6, 1-1 MWC)

Las Vegas; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits the UNLV Rebels after Orlando Robinson scored 31 points in Fresno State’s 79-59 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Rebels are 7-2 in home games. UNLV averages 71.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 in conference matchups. Fresno State ranks second in the MWC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Robinson averaging 3.1.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan McCabe is averaging 6.2 points and 4.7 assists for the Rebels. Bryce Hamilton is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Isaiah Hill is averaging 8.3 points for the Bulldogs. Robinson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

