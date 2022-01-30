French leads Bethune-Cookman against Alabama A&M after 27-point performance

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-14, 3-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-13, 3-5 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-14, 3-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-13, 3-5 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman faces the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Joe French scored 27 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 79-73 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-2 in home games. Alabama A&M is 1-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 3-5 against conference opponents. Bethune-Cookman is fourth in the SWAC with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Dylan Robertson averaging 6.2.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Johnson is averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

French is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.8 points for the Wildcats. Kevin Davis is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 58.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.