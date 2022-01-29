CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Foster lifts Howard past…

Foster lifts Howard past NC Central 75-74 in OT

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 7:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Foster scored a career-high 27 points including a 3-pointer with two seconds left in overtime to lift Howard over North Carolina Central 75-74 on Saturday.

Foster shot 10 for 12 from the floor, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Steve Settle III had 17 points and three blocks for Howard (8-9, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Elijah Hawkins added seven assists and seven steals.

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. Howard totaled 23 points in the second half, the lowest of the season for the road team, while the 20 first-half points for North Carolina Central marked the fewest of the season for the home team.

Justin Wright had 17 points for the Eagles (8-10, 3-1). Randy Miller Jr. added 16 points. He also had eight turnovers but only two assists. Kris Monroe had 12 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy, Marines begin massive housing inspection

State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

Congress wants to overhaul FISMA. Agencies are already measuring security differently

USPTO pilots a program to trim patent pendency, and ease things for certain applicants

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up