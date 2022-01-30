CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Foster leads Howard against South Carolina State after 27-point game

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 1:42 AM

Howard Bison (7-9, 2-2 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (10-10, 2-3 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Kyle Foster scored 27 points in Howard’s 75-74 overtime win over the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-5 in home games. South Carolina State ranks fourth in the MEAC shooting 30.8% from downtown, led by Edward Oliver-Hampton shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.

The Bison have gone 2-2 against MEAC opponents. Howard ranks fourth in the MEAC allowing 72.2 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Bulldogs and Bison face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Madlock is averaging 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Omar Croskey is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

William Settle is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bison. Foster is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 39.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

