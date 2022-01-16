CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Foster leads Howard against Notre Dame after 22-point outing

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 1:22 AM

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-5, 4-2 ACC) at Howard Bison (6-6, 0-1 MEAC)

Washington; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Kyle Foster scored 22 points in Howard’s 77-74 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bison have gone 3-2 in home games. Howard is fourth in the MEAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Randy Brumant averaging 2.0.

The Fighting Irish are 2-3 on the road. Notre Dame is sixth in the ACC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Nate Laszewski averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hawkins is averaging 12.6 points, 6.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bison. Foster is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

Laszewski is averaging 8.1 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Blake Wesley is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 74.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

