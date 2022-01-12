CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Forrest leads Florida Atlantic against Middle Tennessee after 27-point game

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 5:22 PM

Florida Atlantic Owls (8-6, 1-0 C-USA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-6, 0-2 C-USA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Michael Forrest scored 27 points in Florida Atlantic’s 90-77 win against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Blue Raiders have gone 6-0 in home games. Middle Tennessee is eighth in C-USA scoring 75.1 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Owls are 1-0 against C-USA opponents. Florida Atlantic scores 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Blue Raiders and Owls face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Sims is averaging 9.7 points for the Blue Raiders. Josh Jefferson is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Forrest is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 12.4 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

