Fordham visits George Washington following Bishop’s 30-point outing

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 3:22 AM

Fordham Rams (9-9, 2-4 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (6-12, 2-4 A-10)

Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the Fordham Rams after James Bishop scored 30 points in George Washington’s 80-67 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Colonials have gone 4-3 in home games. George Washington has a 2-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rams are 2-4 against A-10 opponents. Fordham has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Colonials and Rams face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bishop is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 16.3 points. Joe Bamisile is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Darius Quisenberry is shooting 39.1% and averaging 18.0 points for the Rams. Chuba Ohams is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

