Flowers leads Hartford against Maine after 21-point game

Hartford Hawks (4-12, 2-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (4-14, 1-7 America East) Bangor, Maine; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Hartford Hawks (4-12, 2-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (4-14, 1-7 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford faces the Maine Black Bears after Moses Flowers scored 21 points in Hartford’s 72-60 victory over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Black Bears have gone 4-4 at home. Maine is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Hawks have gone 2-2 against America East opponents. Hartford averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when winning the turnover battle.

The Black Bears and Hawks face off Monday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vukasin Masic is averaging nine points and 3.1 assists for the Black Bears. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maine.

Austin Williams is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Flowers is averaging 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 1-9, averaging 62.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.