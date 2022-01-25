CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Florida State visits Georgia…

Florida State visits Georgia Tech after Devoe’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Florida State Seminoles (13-5, 6-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-6 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech takes on the Florida State Seminoles after Michael Devoe scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 103-53 win against the Clayton State Lakers.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 6-6 in home games. Georgia Tech is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Seminoles are 6-2 in ACC play. Florida State ranks ninth in the ACC shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

The Yellow Jackets and Seminoles meet Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devoe is averaging 18.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Caleb Mills is averaging 13.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 7.8 points over the past 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

Cyber workforce ranks among least diverse segments of federal government

OPM, Commerce to hold DEIA roundtable on equitable hiring

Federal CIO Martorona going on a hiring spree in preparation for busy 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up