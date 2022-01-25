Florida State visits Georgia Tech after Devoe’s 20-point game

Florida State Seminoles (13-5, 6-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-6 ACC) Atlanta; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida State Seminoles (13-5, 6-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-6 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech takes on the Florida State Seminoles after Michael Devoe scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 103-53 win against the Clayton State Lakers.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 6-6 in home games. Georgia Tech is 4-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Seminoles are 6-2 in ACC play. Florida State ranks ninth in the ACC shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

The Yellow Jackets and Seminoles meet Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devoe is averaging 18.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Caleb Mills is averaging 13.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 7.8 points over the past 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

