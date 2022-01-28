Florida State plays Virginia Tech, aims for 6th straight home win

Virginia Tech Hokies (10-10, 2-7 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-6, 6-3 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Tech Hokies (10-10, 2-7 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-6, 6-3 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Virginia Tech aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Seminoles are 8-1 in home games. Florida State ranks third in the ACC with 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Matthew Cleveland averaging 6.6.

The Hokies are 2-7 in conference games. Virginia Tech is the top team in the ACC shooting 39.4% from downtown. Sean Pedulla leads the Hokies shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The Seminoles and Hokies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Mills is averaging 13.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Seminoles. Anthony Polite is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Keve Aluma is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Hokies: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

