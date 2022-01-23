CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Florida plays Ole Miss…

Florida plays Ole Miss on 3-game win streak

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Florida Gators (11-6, 3-3 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (9-8, 1-5 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Ole Miss.

The Rebels are 8-4 on their home court. Ole Miss is sixth in the SEC shooting 32.4% from deep, led by Matthew Murrell shooting 40.0% from 3-point range.

The Gators have gone 3-3 against SEC opponents. Florida is fifth in the SEC giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Rebels and Gators square off Monday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nysier Brooks is averaging 9.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Rebels. Murrell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Colin Castleton is shooting 53.6% and averaging 14.5 points for the Gators. Myreon Jones is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Gators: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

Task force tells agencies how to handle court injunction on vaccine mandate

Navy appeals court decision barring punishment for SEALs who refused vaccine

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up