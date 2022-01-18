Florida hosts Mississippi State after Molinar’s 24-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-4, 3-1 SEC) at Florida Gators (10-6, 1-3 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-4, 3-1 SEC) at Florida Gators (10-6, 1-3 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits the Florida Gators after Iverson Molinar scored 24 points in Mississippi State’s 78-76 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Gators are 6-3 in home games. Florida is fifth in the SEC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Colin Castleton averaging 3.3.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State is seventh in the SEC with 14.5 assists per game led by Molinar averaging 4.4.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castleton is averaging 15.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Gators. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is averaging 7.2 points over the past 10 games for Florida.

Garrison Brooks is averaging 11.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Molinar is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

